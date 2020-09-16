DOWNTOWN LIBRARY OFFERS CURBSIDE SERVICE

Patrons of the downtown Sioux City Public Library may now borrow materials using the library’s contactless curbside pickup service.

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday at the Aalfs Downtown Library, and Monday through Saturday at the Perry Creek Branch Library.

Specify either location in the library’s online catalog when placing items on hold to pick up using the curbside service.

Library staff will contact you to schedule a pickup appointment or you may call the Library to schedule one.

All circulating items are placed in quarantine before their next check out to ensure the health and safety of patrons.