SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL INVOLVED IN FATAL ACCIDENT

A fatal car-pedestrian accident involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is under investigation.

Governor Kristi Noem made the announcement at a Sioux Falls news conference Sunday:

OC……….run the investigation. :20

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price is overseeing the investigation:

OC……any other fatal crash. :12

The Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 55-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore, South Dakota.

The patrol says Ravnsborg told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department that he was involved in a car versus deer crash.

Boever’s body was found Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old Ravnsborg released a statement saying he is shocked and filled with sorrow and is cooperating with investigators.

The North Dakota Attorney Generals Office is helping with the investigation due to possible conflicts of interest.

With help from Jerry Oster WNAX

Updated 1:04pm 9/14/20