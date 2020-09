SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN AN EARLY MORNING ROBBERY.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT BEGAN AROUND 3 A.M. MONDAY WHEN A LYFT DRIVER FROM SIOUX FALLS TRANSPORTED A MALE SUBJECT TO SIOUX CITY.

A SECOND MALE PASSENGER WAS PICKED UP AT 14TH AND PIERCE STREETS.

THE TWO MALE SUSPECTS THEN DISPLAYED A WEAPON AND BEGAN TO ASSAULT THE DRIVER AT A STORE PARKING LOT.

THE SUSPECTS STOLE THE DRIVER’S WALLET AND FLED ON FOOT.

NO DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECTS HAS BEEN RELEASED.