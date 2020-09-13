MORNINGSIDE WELCOMES 4TH LARGEST FRESHMAN CLASS

Morningside College has welcomed its fourth-largest group of full-time, first-year students to campus for the new academic year.

The Morningside College Class of 2024 is comprised of 358 students from 17 states and 8 countries.

It’s ten fewer freshmen than last year’s 3rd largest first year class of 368.

Morningside also saw record enrollment in its Teacher Intern and Special Education Certification Only programs.

More than half of its total enrollment of 2,411 students are in graduate, post-baccalaureate, and degree completion programs.

