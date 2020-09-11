IOWA SUPREME COURT DENIES BIBLER APPEAL

The Iowa Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a Le Mars, Iowa man convicted of second degree murder in the June, 2016 stabbing death of his sister.

The high court denied a request for further review in the case of Thomas Bibler, who was convicted of killing Shannon Bogh, and then sentenced to up to 50 years in prison in February of 2019.

The 37-year-old Bibler was determined to have been under the influence of a sleeping aid when he stabbed the 27-year-old Bogh to death outside her home in Le Mars.

Bibler must serve a minimum of 70 percent of his 50 year sentence.