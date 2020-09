DORDT THE LATEST UNIVERSITY TO CANCEL HOMECOMING ACTIVITIES

Dordt University is the latest private college in Iowa to cancel what is often the largest weekend gathering on a college campus — the annual parents weekend and homecoming for alumni.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports:

OC……FRIENDS & FAMILY. ;24

Northwestern College in Orange City has also cancelled campus homecoming events for alumni.

Morningside plans to host “virtual” gatherings for alumni this fall.