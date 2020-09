POST TRIAL MOTIONS FILED IN JORDAN HENRY CASE

POST TRIAL MOTIONS ARE BEING FILED IN THE CASE OF JORDAN HENRY.

THE 30-YEAR-OLD HENRY IS THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE ARSON IN THE STRANGULATION DEATH OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON BACK IN JANUARY OF 2019 AT A SIOUX CITY HOTEL.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY BILLY OYADARE FILED A MOTION FOR JUDGMENT OF ACQUITTAL ON SEPTEMBER 4TH ON BEHALF OF HENRY, WHO IS ACCUSED OF THE CRIMES.

PROSECUTOR MARK CAMPBELL OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SAYS HE WILL FILE HIS RESPONSE TO OYADARE’S MOTION BY THE END OF THIS WEEK.

THOSE WOULD LIKELY BE THE LAST TWO FILINGS IN HENRY’S BENCH TRIAL THAT WAS HEARD BY JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN BACK IN JULY.

JUDGE ANDREASEN WILL THEN RENDER HIS VERDICT IN THE CASE AFTER REVIEWING THOSE FILINGS.