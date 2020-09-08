DAKOTA DAYS WILL HAVE A DIFFERENT LOOK THIS YEAR

The University of South Dakota says its annual Dakota Days celebration will have a different look this year.

Dakota Days is scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd, but most of the event’s traditional activities, such as the downtown parade, homecoming football game and student street dance will not occur this year.

Instead USD is planning a “Yote Yard Face-Off” competition, a drive-in movie night featuring historic USD athletic games, a “Cruisin’ with the Coyotes” motorcade, a virtual grand reveal of the newly renovated DakotaDome, and live social media royalty crowning of Mr. and Ms. Dakota Days.

The USD Foundation will also sponsor the sale of victory bonds to encourage community members, friends and alumni to buy gift cards for local businesses over the Dakota Days weekend.

THE NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA IN VERMILLION CONTINUES TO DROP.

THE LATEST NUMBERS TUESDAY SHOW 5 STAFF AND 87 STUDENTS ARE ACTIVE CASES COMPARED TO A COMBINED 243 PEOPLE LAST WEDNESDAY.

THE NUMBER OF THOSE ON QUARANTINE OR ISOLATION HAS DROPPED FROM 666 LAST WEDNESDAY TO 368.

47 OF THOSE ARE ON CAMPUS WHILE THE REST ARE AT HOME OR ELSEWHERE OFF CAMPUS.