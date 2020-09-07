WARRIOR HOTEL OPENS FOR 1ST TIME IN FOUR DECADES

Sioux City’s Warrior Hotel is open again for the first time in 40 years.

The historic downtown building at 6th and Nebraska Streets hosted private events with guests staying at the newly refurbished hotel.

Developers Amrit Gill and his wife Amy had a specific goal in mind when they took on the challenge of remodeling the structure and the adjacent Davidson Building:

OC………..of the community. :09

Amy says the hotel’s look combines the old with the new:

OC……..all about Sioux City. :23

When fully completed, the Warrior Hotel, including the Davidson Building, will feature 148 guest rooms including 11 suites.

The Davidson will also house 56 of the 148 hotel rooms on the second through fourth floors.

Warrior Marketing Director Lila Plambeck says bowling is also back in the downtown with the hotels “War Eagle Lanes”

OC………six total lanes. :09

There’s also a “hipstoric” lounge with games like darts, pool and a Golden Tee for golfing aficionados.

A spa, pool and sauna will open later in the fall.

The Warrior will have a soft “reservations only” opening this Saturday, September 12th for both guest rooms and Woodbury’s American Steakhouse.

The steakhouse will serve dinner only until further notice.

Photos by Katie Peikes