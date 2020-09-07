LINCOLN POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER BEING SHOT SERVING WARRANT

Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.

Ricketts says “Investigator Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Herrera passed away early Monday morning two weeks after being shot while serving a warrant on August 26th.

He was a 23 year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department.

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on September 11th which is Patriot Day.

Flags flying at half-staff on Friday will also honor the victims of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks.