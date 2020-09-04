USD COVID COUNT KEEPS RISING

Covid-19 cases at the University of South Dakota remain high with 230 students and staff self-reporting a positive test and 628 currently in quarantine or isolation as of Thursday afternoon.

That’s down from 243 and 666 Wednesday.

USD President Sheila Gestring says they are carefully monitoring the situation:

Gestring says they know university life exists outside the classrooms:

Gestring says campus officials are working closely with the new freshmen class of students:

Classes will be held on Labor Day Monday as part of the schedule adjustment due to the pandemic.

