MORE STAFF THAN STUDENTS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID IN SIOUX CITY PUBLIC...

The Sioux City Community School District has 5 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school over the past week.

The school district also has 7 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

Contact tracing has been done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health.

The individuals who tested positive, as well as anyone identified as close contacts, have been directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine.