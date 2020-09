WOODBURY SUPERVISORS VOTE AGAINST APPEAL OF ABSENTEE REQUEST FORM RULING

WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS VOTED 4-1 TUESDAY TO NOT HIRE LEGAL COUNSEL OR TO APPEAL JUDGE PATRICK TOTT’S INJUNCTION TO RECALL PRE-POPULATED ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS SENT OUT BY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL.

THE BOARD MET IN SPECIAL SESSION BEFORE THEIR REGULAR MEETING TO DISCUSS THE LAWSUIT BROUGHT AGAINST GILL BY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY.

SUPERVISOR JUSTIN WRIGHT CRITICIZED GILL AT THE END OF THE REGULAR MEETING FOR NOT INFORMING THE BOARD OF HIS MAILING INTENTION:

SUPERVISOR MARTY POTTEBAUM WAS THE LONE NO VOTE AND DEFENDED GILL’S ACTION:

WRIGHT SAYS HE DOESN’T WANT WOODBURY COUNTY TAXPAYERS TO FOOT THE BILL FOR THE NEXT ROUND OF ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS TO BE SENT OUT:

THAT TOPIC WILL LIKELY BE AN AGENDA TOPIC AT NEXT WEEKS MEETING.

GILL DID NOT MAKE A STATEMENT IN THE OPEN SESSION REGARDING THE VOTE AGAINST THE APPEAL OR HIS ACTIONS.