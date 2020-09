METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 31ST

WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS 40 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID 19 AS OF 1:30PM MONDAY.

THAT BRINGS THE OVERALL TOTAL OF POSITIVE CASES THROUGH THE PANDEMIC TO 4140 IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THAT PUSHES THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE OVER 11 PERCENT.

THE 56TH FATALITY RELATED TO COVID-19 HAS ALSO BEEN REPORTED IN THE COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 25 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 OVER THE WEEKEND OUT OF 171 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 7710).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED 2 NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS WITH 45 ACTIVE CASES. (TOTAL POSITIVES 265)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 17 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (743 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS)

MONONA COUNTY HAD NONE (107 TOTAL).

———————