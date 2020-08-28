NO SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID IN 1ST WEEK OF CLASSES

NO SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID IN 1ST...

The Sioux City Community School District has made it through the first week of school with no reported cases of positive COVID-19 from students that attended classes.

The district says there were two reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

Contact tracing has been done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health.

Those individuals who tested positive, as well as any individuals identified as close contacts, have been directed to self-isolate or self-quarantine.

The school district intends to post a weekly report on cases every Friday afternoon on its website.