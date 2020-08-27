USD DEALS WITH COVID-19 CASES ON CAMPUS

COVID-19 infections are also on the rise on university campuses across South Dakota.

University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring says they are now sharing as much infection information as they can:

That dashboard now shows four employees and ninety-four students with active infections.

There are also four hundred six students in quarantine or isolation.

Gestring says they are working with a constantly changing infection model on campus:

Gestring says they have also reached out to the community for help when students leave the campus:

A facemask mandate has been imposed on the USD campus for all students, employees and visitors.

Jerry Oster WNAX