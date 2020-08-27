POISON CONTROL CENTER ISSUES WARNING ON CHILD HAND SANITIZERS

The Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City is warning about kids’ hand sanitizers packaged with colorful cartoon characters in flexible containers that resemble juice pouches.

Center education coordinator, Tammy Noble, says the product looks so much like a squeezable juice pouch that it’s only a matter of time before some child accidentally swallows a big dollop of sanitizer from the spout.

The hand sanitizers feature things like Minions, Trolls, Hot Wheels race cars, Barbie dolls and Paw Patrol pups.

While the package does say “Do Not Eat” and it’s clearly labeled as hand sanitizer, kids who can’t read might make the mistake and gulp some down, even if it tastes bad.