SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BEGIN NEW ACADEMIC YEAR

CLASSES ARE UNDERWAY IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN STARTED THE NEW ACADEMIC YEAR BY CONTINUING HIS TRADITION OF SEEING THE SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS BEGIN THEIR FIRST DAY ROUTES;

OC……….AT EACH TIME. :23

THAT’S BECAUSE THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HOLD CLASSES THE FIRST TWO WEEKS ON A HYBRID SCHEDULE, WITH HALF THE STUDENTS ATTENDING MONDAY AND THURSDAY AND THE OTHERS TUESDAY AND FRIDAY:

OC……….EXPECT TO BE HERE. :27

GAUSMAN SAYS THE PARENTS OF AROUND 30 PER CENT OF THE CHILDREN IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE ELECTED TO KEEP THEIR KIDS AT HOME AND LEARN ONLINE.

HE SAYS AS THE YEAR GOES ON, THE DISTRICT WILL WORK WITH PARENTS WHO MAY WANT TO CHANGE HOW THEIR CHILD LEARNS AS CONDITIONS CHANGE:

OC……..THROUGH THAT WITH THEM. :20

GAUSMAN SAYS IT’S HIS 13TH “FIRST DAY” AS SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT, AND HE PLANNED ON VISITING AS MANY BUILDINGS AS POSSIBLE TO VIEW HOW THE DAY WAS GOING.