AMERICAN AIRLINES TO CONTINUE SIOUX CITY FLIGHTS FOR NOW

American Airlines has changed their minds for now on their announcement last week to temporarily drop flights at Sioux Gateway Airport.

Mayor Bob Scott explained the decision at the end of Monday’s city council meeting:

The EAS, or essential air service that the mayor refers to is a federal requirement for airlines to provide air service to certain communities.

Scott says the more people that fly out of Sioux Gateway Airport, the better the chances those flights will continue:

A daily flight to Denver through United Airlines and SkyWest is still set to start on October 14th.