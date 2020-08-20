AMERICAN AIRLINES DROPPING SIOUX CITY FLIGHTS FOR FOUR WEEKS

American Airlines has just announced that they plan to temporarily drop flights at Sioux Gateway Airport, along with 14 other cities starting October 7th when a federal requirement to serve the community ends. Airport Director Mike Collett explains:

The airline blames low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel. He remains optimistic that service with American Airlines will resume after that period:

Collett says they are looking forward to open discussions with airline officials.

If you already have tickets purchased to travel out of Sioux Gateway Airport during that time you have options: