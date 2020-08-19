PAYING FOR CHILDCARE WHILE KIDS LEARN FROM HOME

(Omaha, NE) — Working parents are worried about who’s going to watch their kids while they learn from home. For some parents, paying for childcare just isn’t an option and one single parent said she feels stuck. According to Care-dot-com, the weekly average childcare cost in 2020 for one child is 215-dollars at a daycare center and 201-dollars for a family care center. Working parents say they’re now concerned about losing their jobs if they can’t find someone to watch over their kids.