TRUMP SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL ACT SOON TO ASSIST EASTERN IOWA

President Trump says his administration will soon act on a request for federal aid to help Iowans in 27 counties cover uninsured property damage from last week’s devastating storm. Trump made a stop at the Cedar Rapids airport Tuesday to speak with a panel of state and local officials as well as some invited residents from the area. Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart told Trump private insurance will not pay for removing trees unless the tree hits a house — and it will cost some thousands of dollars to get the storm debris off their property.

Power is still out at an estimated 30-thousand homes and businesses in Linn County. On Monday, Trump approved sending 45-million dollars in federal money to state and local governments in 16 counties, to cover the costs of debris removal and repairs to government-owned facilities. Iowa Republican office-holders like Senator Chuck Grassley were part of the panel discussion, too.

Air Force One’s flight path in and out of Cedar Rapids gave the president an aerial view of the storm’s destruction.

Only a few dozen people — supporters and protesters — gathered outside the airport for the president’s visit.