NEBRASKA RAISES LEGAL SMOKING AGE TO 21

Nebraska lawmakers have raised the legal age to use and purchase tobacco products from 19 to 21, effective immediately.

That includes cigarettes, cigars, electronic nicotine delivery systems and alternative nicotine products.

The bill also raises the minimum age to enter a tobacco specialty store from 19 to 21.

It does allow employees who are 19 or 20 to work in tobacco specialty shops until January 1st of 2022.

The bill also allows for individuals between ages 15 and 20 to assist law enforcement in compliance checks of tobacco vendors with written consent of a parent or legal guardian.

The bill passed 48-0.