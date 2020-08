CITY COUNCIL MULLS CHANGES TO SIOUX CITY FIREWORKS RULES

THE CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSED THE FIREWORKS ORDINANCE IN SIOUX CITY AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING BUT TOOK NO ACTION ON IT.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE PRESENTED A REPORT WITH VARIOUS OPTIONS FOR THE CITY TO CONSIDER REGARDING CHANGING THE ORDINANCE, WITH THE MOST EXTREME PART OF THE PROPOSAL BANNING THEM COMPLETELY:

MOORE PRESENTED ANOTHER OPTION WHERE THE LOUDEST OF FIREWORKS WOULD BE BANNED:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SUGGESTED VIOLATORS OF THE ORDINANCE COULD FACE A NEW CHARGE, KEEPING A DISORDERLY HOUSE.

OTHER OPTIONS PRESENTED INCLUDED DECREASING THE HOURS FIREWORKS COULD BE USED AND LIMIT THEM TO SPECIFIC AREAS.

ANOTHER OPTION IS TO CHANGER NOTHING AND KEEP THE CURRENT ORDINANCE IN PLACE.

NO DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A VOTE ON CHANGING THE ORDINANCE.