CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE CHANGES TO FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

Lots of residents complained to officials about the increased use of fireworks in Sioux City this past 4th of July.

Smoke hung in the air the nights of the 3rd and 4th of July in several neighborhoods and the noise at times bothered people and frightened their pets.

The City Council will hold a discussion of fireworks at their meeting Monday afternoon at City Hall.

Options on changing the hours of use, the days of sale, or even renewing a local ban on fireworks will be discussed.

Currently it is legal to use fireworks in Sioux City on those July dates and on New Year’s Eve.