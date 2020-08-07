TAX FREE WEEKEND FOR IOWA BACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPERS

If you need a new shirt, a pair of pants or some sneakers, this is the time to go shopping.

What’s known as the State of Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday is underway today (Friday) and tomorrow.

John Fuller, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Revenue, says the rules are fairly straightforward.

OC….WHAT’S NOT :20

Iowa shoppers are about to enter their second decade of these sales tax holidays.

OC….IOWANS :09

Iowans who prefer to do their browsing for new duds on the computer instead of in the store are also in for a discount.

OC….TAX ON THAT :10

The tax free weekend is in place from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Radio Iowa