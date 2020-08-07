MORNINGSIDE COMMENCEMENT SET FOR SATURDAY

Morningside College will host a combined undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The gates will open at 9 a.m.

Face coverings are required and disposable masks will be available for those who need one.

Guests are asked to social distance and refrain from standing in front of students or others at the ceremony.

The commencement ceremony will be live streamed on the Morningside College YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m.

The full video will also be posted on YouTube following the ceremony.