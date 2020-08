FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A HOME IN MORNINGSIDE ON FRIDAY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE HOME IN THE 3300 BLOCK OF 7TH AVENUE WHEN THEY ARRIVED SHORTLY AFTER 11AM.

NOBODY WAS HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND A NEIGHBOR PHONED IN THE REPORT.

THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos courtesy KMEG