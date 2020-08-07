ARREST MADE IN OKOBOJI BOATING ACCIDENT

An arrest has been made regarding a hit and run boating incident that took place late Tuesday night on West Lake Okoboji.

On Thursday Iowa DNR Conservation Officers located a damaged boat consistent with damage to the incident, which seriously injured Vaughn Wickham of Spirit Lake, Iowa.

The boat was located in a hoist at a private residence on the north end of West Lake Okoboji.

Conservation Officers obtained a search warrant and seized a 2010 28 foot Boston Whaler.

Shortly after seizing the boat, 20-year-old Zachery Kruse of Spirit Lake turned himself in and admitted to operating the boat involved in the hit and run.

Kruse was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charged with an aggravated misdemeanor for failing to give aid in a vessel resulting in a serious injury.