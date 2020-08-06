BLOOD PLASMA NEEDED WITH COVID-19 ANTIBODIES

Iowans who have recovered from COVID-19, or think they may have had it, are encouraged to donate plasma.

LifeServe Blood Center spokeswoman Danielle West says plasma is a key part of the treatment for coronavirus patients who are in critical condition.

West says the donation process is different from a donation of a normal pint of blood:

West says LifeServe will start antibody testing all of their blood donors soon, so you can find out if you have the COVID-19 antibodies after your donation.

To make an appointment, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.