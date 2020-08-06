BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS PLAN FOR STUDENTS TO RETURN

The superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Sioux City says their schools will take a unified approach to help keep students, teachers and staff safe as they start the new year regular full-time schedules in the ongoing pandemic.

Patty Lansink says each Catholic school has a plan for educating onsite, for educating online – should the need arise – and a hybrid model.

She says the hybrid for most includes onsite instruction and providing online options for those who want or need it for underlying health conditions.

Their guidelines include recommending face coverings for arrival, dismissal, passing between class periods and other times when adequate social distancing is not possible, frequent handwashing and limiting visitors and volunteers in school buildings.

Most of the diocesan Catholic schools start classes the week of August 24th.

Photo provide by The Lumen