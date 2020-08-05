UNION COUNTY IMPLEMENTS COURTHOUSE VISITATION CHANGES

Union County has made some changes for people who are coming to the county courthouse in Elk Point.

Effective immediately, entry to the courthouse will be restricted to the northeast door.

Visitors should use the north parking lot, near the sheriff’s office.

An attendant will be stationed inside to conduct health screenings of employees and members of the public who are entering the courthouse.

A body temperature check will be taken and questions regarding recent health will be asked.

Union County strongly recommends that masks be worn in the public areas of the courthouse at all times.