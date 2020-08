SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH RECOMMENDS CLOTH MASK USAGE IN WOODBURY COUNTY

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS WORKING ON A RECOMMENDATION THAT RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY WEAR CLOTH MASKS TO HELP STEM THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.

THE BOARD PUT OFF A FORMAL VOTE AT THEIR WEDNESDAY MEETING WHEN THEY COULDN’T FINALIZE THE LANGUAGE OF THE RECOMMENDATION.

AGENCY DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME PRESENTED THE PROPOSAL:

OC……TO REDUCE THE SPREAD. :06

SOME BOARD MEMBERS SUCH AS ADAM LLOYD WANTED CLARIFICATION TO MAKE SURE IT WAS NOT A MANDATE TYPE OF ORDER:

OC…..SUPER RESTRICTIVE. :07

GRIEME SAYS DISTRICT HEALTH HOPES PEOPLE WILL WEAR MASKS AND TRIES TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON WHY TO WEAR THEM, ESPECIALLY IF A PUBLIC EVENT IS PLANNED;

OC…….INTO IT. ;21

THE DISTRICT HEALTH BOARD DECIDED TO AMEND THE LANGUAGE OF THE PROPOSAL AND CALL A SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE RECOMMENDATION IN THE NEAR FUTURE.