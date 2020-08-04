SUSPECT CHARGED IN A TRIO OF DOWNTOWN BURGLARY CASES

A Sioux City man is in custody facing charges for allegedly burglarizing a trio of downtown businesses.

39-year-old Mark Gray is charged with three counts of 3rd degree Burglary.

Police say that Gray is suspected of breaking a window to gain entry to the Counseling & Support Services at 421 Nebraska Street around 1:45am Tuesday.

He is also suspected of breaking a window at Security National Bank at 6th and Pierce at 5:15am to gain entry to a lobby area.

A third break-in occurred at 5:46am at Trattoria Fresco at 511 4th Street where a window had been broken out there to gain entry.

Responding officers discovered Gray inside the business.

Gray is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $15,000 bond.