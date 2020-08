REYNOLDS TELLS SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO BRING STUDENTS BACK OR FACE PENALTIES

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS MADE IT CLEAR THAT SHE EXPECTS IOWA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO BEGIN CLASSES WITH MOST STUDENTS IN THE CLASSROOM:

OC……….DEFYING THE LAW. ;20

SOME CENTRAL AND EASTERN IOWA DISTRICTS HAVE SAID THEY ARE PLANNING TO OPEN WITH ALL ONLINE CLASSES.

REYNOLDS SAYS FOR THOSE THAT DO, THEY ARE VIOLATING STATE LAW AND THOSE DAYS WILL NOT COUNT IN THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR:

OC……….INSTRUCTIONAL TIME. :33

THE GOVERNOR LATER SPARRED WITH MEDIA AT THE NEWS CONFERENCE WHO PRESENTED “WHAT IF” SCENARIOS SUCH AS IF A TEACHER CONTRACTED COVID AND DIED:

OC……..HEALTH ISSUES. :26

REYNOLDS SAYS THERE ARE FEWER THAN FIVE SCHOOL DISTRICTS THAT SAY THEY ARE NOT GOING TO OPEN THEIR CLASSROOMS.

SHE SAYS THOSE ADMINISTRATORS COULD FACE SANCTIONS IF THEY DO NOT COMPLY WITH STATE LAW AND THOSE SCHOOL DAYS WOULD HAVE TO BE MADE UP AT THE END OF THE SCHOOL YEAR.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN WAS ASKED FOR COMMENT ON REYNOLDS STATEMENTS.

A DISTRICT SPOKESPERSON SAID THEY HAD NO COMMENT AT THIS TIME.