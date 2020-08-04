CITY SEEKS PUBLIC DONATIONS FOR CHRIS LARSEN PARK PROJECT

The city’s Parks and Recreation Foundation has started a public fundraising campaign for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development.

The city has applied for a $578-thousand dollar grant from the Iowa Economic Department Authority’s Enhance Iowa Fund.

Part of the eligibility requirements for the grant is to present an increased amount of community donations to prove support of the project.

The city hopes people will consider making a charitable donation for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development project by this Friday, August 7th, to support the grant application and provide leverage to potentially be awarded grant funding.

Anyone interested in contributing can send or drop off their donation to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department at 401 Gordon Drive.