RICKETTS REAFFIRMS STUDENTS NEED TO BE BACK IN CLASS

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS TAKING ISSUE WITH SOME DOCTORS IN THE STATE THAT ARE CONCERNED ABOUT HAVING CHILDREN TOGETHER IN SCHOOL CLASSROOMS THIS FALL.

THOSE DOCTORS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER SAY THE COVID-19 CASE RATE SHOULD BE 50 CASES PER ONE MILLION PEOPLE PER DAY TO BE SAFE.

RICKETTS SAYS THERE ARE OTHER FACTORS TO BE CONSIDERED:

OC…….MAKE A DECISION ON. :25

RICKETTS SAYS THOSE NUMBERS DO NOT MAKE SENSE FOR SMALLER DISTRICTS:

OC……….SMALLER POPULATION SCALE. :23

THE GOVERNOR SAYS LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS NEED TO WORK WITH THEIR HEALTH DEPARTMENTS TO DO WHAT’S BEST FOR EACH DISTRICT.

HE SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT FOR THE SOCIAL AND MENTAL WELL BEING OF STUDENTS TO HAVE THEM BACK IN CLASS.