METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 3RD

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS NOW REACHED 50 TOTAL DEATHS FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE LATEST VICTIMS ARE A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 AND 60 AND A MAN AGED 61 TO 80.

THERE ARE 8 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 REPORTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY OUT OF 163 NEW TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED SEVEN NEW POSITIVE CASES MONDAY OUT OF 107 NEW TESTS (1875 TOTAL POSITIVE, 6581 NEGATIVE TESTS).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW CASES WITH 34 ACTIVE. (199 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED THREE NEW POSITIVE CASES (443) AND MONONA COUNTY HAD NONE (90).