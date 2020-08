WRITTEN CLOSINGS TO BE FILED IN JORDAN HENRY TRIAL

THE ATTORNEYS IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER BENCH TRIAL OF JORDAN HENRY WILL PREPARE WRITTEN CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN THE CASE.

DEFENSE TESTIMONY ENDED FRIDAY IN THE TRIAL OF THE 30-YEAR-OLD HENRY, WHO IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE ARSON IN THE STRANGULATION DEATH OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON IN JANUARY OF 2019.

PROSECUTOR MARK CAMPBELL OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS UNTIL AUGUST 7TH TO FILE HIS CLOSINGS.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY BILLY OYADARE THEN HAS UNTIL AUGUST 21ST AND CAMPBELL HAS UNTIL AUGUST 28TH TO FILE A REBUTTAL.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN IS PRESIDING OVER THE CASE.