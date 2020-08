CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER PURCHASE OF POLICE BODY CAMERAS MONDAY

A PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE BODY CAMERAS FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WILL GO BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL AT THIS COMING MONDAY’S MEETING.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE PLAN IS TO PURCHASE ENOUGH CAMERAS TO EQUIP ALL OF THE LINE OFFICERS AND DETECTIVES WITH A CAMERA:

OC…………CURRENTLY. :18

THE COST OF THE EQUIPMENT IS JUST UNDER 261-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

BODY CAMERAS WERE PROPOSED IN THE CITY’S LATEST FIVE YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET, BUT NO FUNDING WAS ALLOCATED.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SUGGESTS THE CAMERAS COULD BE FUNDED BY REVENUE FROM THE CITY’S TRAFFIC CAMERAS:

OC……….WE WOULD LOOK. :11

MUELLER SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF BENEFITS FOR THE PUBLIC AND HIS OFFICERS TO HAVE THE CAMERAS IN USE:

OC……..PROSECUTORIAL PURPOSES. :23

CHIEF MUELLER AND MAYOR SCOTT HAVE BOTH PREVIOUSLY EXPRESSED THEIR SUPPORT OF OFFICERS WEARING THE CHEST CAMERA.

THE PUBLIC HAS NOW JOINED IN SUPPORT.

A PETITION DRIVE WAS STARTED BY CITIZENS ASKING FOR THE CAMERAS FOLLOWING THE PROTESTS OVER GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH IN MINNEAPOLIS BY AN OFFICER OF THAT CITY.

IKE RAYFORD, PRESIDENT OF THE LOCAL NAACP CHAPTER, SUPPORTS HAVING THE CAMERAS:

OC……………SPOKE IN THE WHEEL. :24

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS HE BELIEVES THE CITY COUNCIL WILL SUPPORT THE CAMERA REQUEST.

IF PASSED, THE POLICE HOPE TO HAVE THE CAMERAS IN USE BY LATE FALL.