REYNOLDS SAYS HELP WILL BE PROVIDED FOR IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICTS

IOWA STUDENTS WILL BE STARTING A NEW SCHOOL SEMESTER IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS AGAIN STATED SHE HOPES TO SEE MOST OF THEM IN CLASSROOMS.

THE RETURN TO LEARN PLAN CALLS FOR 50 PER CENT OF STUDENT’S INSTRUCTION TIME BE SPENT IN THE CLASSROOM ON CORE SUBJECTS:

PARENTS DO HAVE THE OPTION TO KEEP THEIR STUDENTS HOME FOR ONLINE INSTRUCTION, BUT THE GOVERNOR SAYS LEARNING IN THE CLASSROOM IS A BETTER OPTION:

REYNOLDS SAYS EVIDENCE FROM AROUND THE WORLD SHOWS CHILDREN ARE MUCH LESS AT RISK TO THE CORONAVIRUS:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS TEACHERS AND STUDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO WEAR MASKS, WASH THEIR HANDS FREQUENTLY AND SOCIAL DISTANCE.

SHE SAYS THE STATE WILL ALSO HELP PROVIDE A SUPPLY OF MASKS TO THE SCHOOLS:

STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST CAITLYN PEDATI SAYS DISTRICTS MUST NOTIFY THE STATE IF A CHILD, TEACHER OR SCHOOL STAFF MEMBER TESTS POSITIVE – AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL NOTIFY THOSE WHO WERE IN CLOSE CONTACT TO QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS.

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICTS GIVEN PERMISSION TO CONDUCT ALL CLASSES ONLINE DUE TO HIGH COVID CASE COUNTS MAY DO SO FOR 14 DAYS.

DISTRICTS WOULD HAVE TO GET STATE OFFICIALS’ PERMISSION FOR SUBSEQUENT WEEKS.