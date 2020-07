SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 9 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY OUT OF 177 NEW TESTS.

THE STATE WEBSITE REPORTS 23 PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED IN WOODBURY COUNTY WITH COVID-19 ILLNESS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED SIX NEW POSITIVE CASES (426) AND MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW CASE REPORTED (89 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW CASES WITH 29 STILL ACTIVE. (187 TOTAL).

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED ONE MORE POSITIVE CASE (1864).