IOWA BARS FACE SHUTDOWN IF THEY DON’T ENFORCE SOCIAL DISTANCING

BARS AND RESTAURANTS IN IOWA ARE BEING PUT ON NOTICE THAT THEY MAY BE SHUT DOWN IF THEY DO NOT FOLLOW STATE GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING.

O.K. HENDERSON OF RADIO IOWA EXPLAINS:

OC………..SOQ :37

The announcement from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division:

Businesses are to provide six-feet of social distancing between customers and patrons cannot roam, but must be seated to be served.

A bar or restaurant that serves liquor faces a thousand dollar fine on a first offense — a business that just serves food will first get a warning.

On a third offense, the state will revoke the operating license for the bar or restaurant.