SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY GOES FINE FREE THROUGH 2020

If you have a past due book from this year to return to Sioux City’s Public Library, you can bring it back without having to pay a fine.

The library has been waiving overdue fines and extending due dates since March, and has announced it will be going fine free for the rest of 2020.

Sioux City residents, and non-residents who have purchased a full-service Library card, are eligible to take advantage of the fine free promotion.

Borrowers are still responsible for any fees related to lost, damaged, and long overdue items.

Those eligible cardholders borrowing Library materials between now and December 31st won’t accrue overdue fines for items checked out.

They can also return items with previous overdue fines to have those fines waived.