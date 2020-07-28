NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA STUDENTS SHOULD BE IN SCHOOL

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says the best place for kids this fall is back in school.

She held a news conference at a Sioux Falls Elementary school Tuesday and said kids aren’t active spreaders of the coronavirus:

OC…………going to be a challenge. :24

Noem says masks worn by children can help slow the spread of any virus while at school, but there are other effective ways too:

OC……not be mandated :13

Governor Noem says many districts have not heard from a number of their students since March:

OC…….concerned about :22

Noem says she doesn’t want districts to set minimum numbers of infections to close schools but rather work to minimize and isolate outbreaks.

Jerry Oster WNAX