JORDAN HENRY MURDER TRIAL BEGINS IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

THE BENCH TRIAL OF THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER AND STARTING A HOTEL FIRE IN SIOUX CITY IN JANUARY OF 2019 GOT UNDERWAY TUESDAY MORNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

30-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST DEGREE ARSON IN THE STRANGULATION DEATH OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AT THE WINGATE BY WYNDOM HOTEL ON SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE.

HENRY ALLEGEDLY STARTED A FIRE IN THEIR HOTEL ROOM TO COVER UP THE VICTIM’S DEATH.

TESTIMONY BEGAN WITH SHERI JONES, THE AUNT OF JORDAN HENRY, STATING SHE PAID FOR A TWO NIGHT STAY FOR HER NEPHEW AT THE HOTEL BECAUSE HE DIDN’T WANT TO STAY IN THE WARMING SHELTER FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE.

BRENDA CHAFFIN, A FRIEND OF ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT, DROVE THE VICTIM TO THE HOTEL THE MORNING OF JANUARY 24TH AND WAS INTRODUCED TO HENRY.

LATER THAT DAY CHAFFIN HEARD FROM BOCKHOLT’S BROTHER WHO SAID BOCKHOLT WAS BEING HELD HOSTAGE AT THE HOTEL.

WHEN THEY ARRIVED AT THE HOTEL ROOM, SHE SAYS JORDAN HENRY OPENED THE DOOR TO THE ROOM AND SMOKE CAME ROLLING OUT.

HENRY THEN LEFT DOWN THE HALLWAY AND QUICKLY LEFT THE HOTEL.

BOCKHOLT’S BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE THE ROOM.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN IS PRESIDING OVER THE CASE.

Photo by Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal