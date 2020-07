METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 25TH-26TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 10 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY OUT OF 113 NEW TESTS.

THERE WERE SIX NEW CASES SATURDAY OUT OF 108 TESTS.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY WOODBURY COUNTY HOSPITALS ARE CURRENTLY TREATING 27 PEOPLE FOR COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED ELEVEN NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND (410 TOTAL) AND MONONA COUNTY ONE (86 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY REPORTS FOUR NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND (175 TOTAL WITH 22 ACTIVE).

DAKOTA COUNTY DOES NOT REPORT WEEKEND CASE NUMBERS SO REMAINED AT 1850 OVERALL TOTAL POSITIVE CASES SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC.