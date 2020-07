TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOLLOWING A BURGLARY THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT A HOME IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO MEN ALLEGEDLY KICKED IN THE BACK DOOR OF THE RESIDENCE AND THREATENED TO INJURE THE ADULT MALE AND FEMALE INSIDE.

THE OCCUPANTS OF THE HOME WERE NOT INJURED.

BOTH SUSPECTS THEN FLED ON FOOT AND WERE APPREHENDED THREE BLOCKS FROM THE SCENE.

28 YEAR OLD TREY RED OWL IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, CARRYING A WEAPON, ELUDING AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

28 YEAR OLD MICHAEL THOMAS JUNIOR IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY AND ELUDING.

(Michael Thomas Jr.)

BOTH SUSPECTS ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,000 BOND EACH.

UPDATED 9:50AM 7/24/20 by Woody Gottburg