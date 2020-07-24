SIOUX CITY SAYS MASKS MUST BE WORN IN ALL CITY FACILITIES

The City of Sioux City has announced that effective next Wednesday, July 29th, protective masks or face coverings will be required in all City buildings by members of the public.

Additionally, all City staff will also be required to wear protective masks or face coverings in City buildings while in common areas or in rooms where social distancing cannot be maintained or where barriers are not in place to protect from COVID-19.

The city says the requirements shall stay in place until further notice.

City Attorney Nicole Dubois says council and staff have received numerous calls regarding the mask issue:

OC……cities specificaly. ;29

The mandate is for city buildings only but a statement released by the city says private businesses can require patrons and/or employees to wear masks or face coverings.

To date, Governor Reynolds has not ordered a statewide requirement for residents to wear masks or face coverings in public.

The city’s decision will likely be a topic at Monday’s city council meeting:

OC……….this clarification. :10

Citizens will likely be turned away if they attempt to enter a facility such as the Art Center or Public Museum without a mask.

Reynolds has indicated that while a State Public Health Disaster Proclamation is in effect local government’s declarations and proclamations must be consistent and compliant with the requirements of the State of Iowa.

On June 23rd, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office issued a letter with an attached memo stating that local rules and regulations must be consistent with the Governor’s Statewide Disaster Emergency Proclamations and the Iowa Department of Public Health Directives.