MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE ANNOUNCES INITIAL RETURN TO CLASS PLAN

Morningside College has released the initial groundwork for what students, faculty, and staff can expect upon returning to campus this August.

The college is implementing a four stage color coded set of operations guidelines to deal with the pandemic.

Green would mean that all campus activities and operations are normal except for high risk individuals.

Yellow would mean low risk with most learning and working in person.

Orange would mean moderate risk with hybrid learning taking place including online classes for some and limited on large gatherings.

Red would mean most employees and students would be working and learning remotely.

Face coverings are required for yellow, orange and red conditions on campus.

Some initiatives are already in place, such as resuming campus visits and offering modified on-campus student events.

All information and updates going forward will be available on the Morningside COVID-19 web page.